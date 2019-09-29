|
|
Samuel W. Valenza Jr. of Marlton, N.J. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was 84.
He was the husband of the late Dorothy E. Valenza; the loving father of Christian Valenza (Maria), Teresa Archut (David), Elizabeth Hibbs (Darren), and Debra Valenza (Greg Alvord); proud grandfather of Anthony Rauso (Allison), Francine Valenza, Alexander Hibbs, Jonathan Micken Jr., Emma Archut, Maximillian Hibbs, Samuel Micken, Anna Archut, Dustin Valenza, Stephanie Micken, and Charlotte Hibbs; and great-grandfather of Kai, Bella Dorothy, and Luca Gene.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, N.J., where his funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, North Hanover Township, N.J.
Bradley Funeral Home,
Marlton
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 29, 2019