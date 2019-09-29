Home

Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
Interment
Following Services
Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery
N. Hanover Twp.,, NJ
Samuel W. Valenza Jr.

Samuel W. Valenza Jr. Obituary
Samuel W. Valenza Jr. of Marlton, N.J. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was 84.

He was the husband of the late Dorothy E. Valenza; the loving father of Christian Valenza (Maria), Teresa Archut (David), Elizabeth Hibbs (Darren), and Debra Valenza (Greg Alvord); proud grandfather of Anthony Rauso (Allison), Francine Valenza, Alexander Hibbs, Jonathan Micken Jr., Emma Archut, Maximillian Hibbs, Samuel Micken, Anna Archut, Dustin Valenza, Stephanie Micken, and Charlotte Hibbs; and great-grandfather of Kai, Bella Dorothy, and Luca Gene.

Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, N.J., where his funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, North Hanover Township, N.J.

Bradley Funeral Home,

Marlton

www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 29, 2019
