Samuel William Paul, a longtime resident of Jobstown, N.J., passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Mount Holly Center in Lumberton, N.J.
Born Sept. 6, 1930 in Morrisville, Pa., he was the son of Joseph and Flora Paul, one of eight siblings.
Sam served his country proudly in the Korean War as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. He was a longtime employee at Shelter Systems in Hainesport, N.J. Sam loved to fish and was an avid reader, especially history books.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Martha C. (Mapps), he is survived by his three sons, Alan (Deborah), Stanley (Susan), and Phillip (Diane); six grandchildren, Matthew Paul (Ana), Christine Smiley (Thomas), Amanda, Nicholas, Jessica Paul, and Dawn Mathis; four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ava, Ariana Paul and newborn, Logan Smiley; many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately due to Covid19. Interment will be at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 24, 2020