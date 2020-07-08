1/
Sandina Marie "Sadie" Worth
Sandina "Sadie" Marie Worth (Bombelli) of Florence passed away suddenly into God's loving and eternal care on Sunday July 5,2020 at home. She was 91.

Born August 31, 1928 in Florence. Sadie, as she was known by her friends and family, was an RN at Saint Francis Hospital in Trenton, worked as a dental hygienist in Bordentown, and for many years in Florence at the Crumpet Hut and Boyd's Pharmacy.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Harvey Worth, grandchildren Kristen Powell and John G. Worth Jr., and sisters Viola Dally and Virginia Laureti.

She is survived by her sons John Worth and his wife Jill, David Worth and wife Carole, granddaughter Amy Olsen and husband Erik, seven great-grandchildren, Brandyn Powell and wife Violet, John G. Worth III, and fiancé Sierra, Bryce Powell, Kaylin Worth, Andrew Worth, and Ryan and Nathan Olsen, and one great-great-granddaughter Jozie Worth. She also leaves behind her sister Mary Tapper and extended family and dear friends.

Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday July 9, 2020 in Calvary Cemetery, Florence. Professional Services entrusted to Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front Street, Florence.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society in Sadie's memory. To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.

Dennison Funeral Home

www.dennisonfh.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
