|
|
Sandra A. Goff, of Roebling, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly surrounded by her family. She was 74.
She was born in Philadelphia, PA; the daughter of the late William and Bert (Taylor) Phillips and Ethel (Mitchell) Bohaker.
Sandra was a caretaker of many children in her home. She loved her family and her grandchildren were her world.
She is survived by her children; Jill Goff, Pamela Goff (Tracy Hobbs), Jennifer Goff (Wayne Jackson), and Polly Castagliuolo (Carlo); grandchildren, Devon, Kordel, Amanda, and Regan; brothers, Christopher and Terry Phillips; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her brother PFC Andrew Phillips in the Vietnam War and her former husband and loving father to her children, Floyd Goff, Jr.
Relatives and friends may attend her viewing on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Mount Holly Baptist Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Sandra's memory to the (), 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016.
Perinchief Chapels
Mount Holly, N.J.
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 26, 2019