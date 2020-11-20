Sandra Barbara Cummings
Sandra Barbara Cummings of Willingboro, NJ, departed this life on November 15, 2020, at Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly.
A celebration of her life will be private for immediate family members only and will take place on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the TL Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, NJ. Family and friends may participate in a walk-through viewing from 10am to 11am. Masks must be worn. Interment: Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. Services will be live streamed at 11am at TLHuttonfuneralservices.com