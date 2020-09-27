Sandra J. "Sandy" (Foulks) Scott of Florence Township passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was 79.Sandy was the proprietor of Sandy's Variety, or more commonly known as "Scott's Store", where the area kids had a place to go play pinball, buy penny candy and hang out with their friends. She also retired from NWL Transformers in Bordentown after many years of service.Sandy was a member of the Florence United Methodist Church and helped run the Sunday School in her younger years.She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Clara (Wolfe) Foulks; her brother, Stuart Foulks and his wife, Julia Foulks; Lee Hutchison, whom she loved like a son; her son, Reece Scott; and her husband, Alton Scott.She is survived by her son, Dean Scott, and her daughter, Sheila Markwood. She also leaves behind her grandsons, whom she adored, Tim Markwood and Michael Hutchison, as well as extended family and dear friends.Funeral services will be private.Donations in Sandy's name may be sent to the Florence United Methodist Church, 209 Broad St., Florence, NJ 08518, or to the Compassionate Care Hospice, 261 Connecticut Dr. (Suite 1), Burlington, NJ 08016.To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Dennison Funeral Home,214 W. Front St.,Florence