1/
Sandra J. Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra J. "Sandy" (Foulks) Scott of Florence Township passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was 79.

Sandy was the proprietor of Sandy's Variety, or more commonly known as "Scott's Store", where the area kids had a place to go play pinball, buy penny candy and hang out with their friends. She also retired from NWL Transformers in Bordentown after many years of service.

Sandy was a member of the Florence United Methodist Church and helped run the Sunday School in her younger years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Clara (Wolfe) Foulks; her brother, Stuart Foulks and his wife, Julia Foulks; Lee Hutchison, whom she loved like a son; her son, Reece Scott; and her husband, Alton Scott.

She is survived by her son, Dean Scott, and her daughter, Sheila Markwood. She also leaves behind her grandsons, whom she adored, Tim Markwood and Michael Hutchison, as well as extended family and dear friends.

Funeral services will be private.

Donations in Sandy's name may be sent to the Florence United Methodist Church, 209 Broad St., Florence, NJ 08518, or to the Compassionate Care Hospice, 261 Connecticut Dr. (Suite 1), Burlington, NJ 08016.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Dennison Funeral Home,

214 W. Front St.,

Florence

www.dennisonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennison Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved