Sandra J. Wells of Cinnaminson, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2019. She was 63.
Sandra was born in Trenton, N.J. and has resided in Cinnaminson for 30 years. She worked at the Cinnaminson Middle School for 20 years.
Sandra was preceded in death by her father, William A. Sterner.
She is survived by her loving husband, Steven, daughter, Colleen J., mother, Elizabeth J. Sterner, sister, Cynthia (Richard) Park, brothers, William A. Sterner, Jr., John (Jacquelyn) Sterner. She is also the aunt of Amy Breslin, Daniel Park, Christopher Stanton, John C. Sterner, cousin of Valerie Evert, Kathy Sidler and Brian Sterner.
A visitation for Sandra will be held 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 with a memorial service at 6 p.m., all at the St. Andrew's Methodist Church, 327 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sandra's memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043, the NJ Sharing Network, www.njsharingnetwork.org or book donations to Cinnaminson Middle School Library.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 3, 2019