Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra J. Wells

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra J. Wells Obituary
Sandra J. Wells of Cinnaminson, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2019. She was 63.

Sandra was born in Trenton, N.J. and has resided in Cinnaminson for 30 years. She worked at the Cinnaminson Middle School for 20 years.

Sandra was preceded in death by her father, William A. Sterner.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steven, daughter, Colleen J., mother, Elizabeth J. Sterner, sister, Cynthia (Richard) Park, brothers, William A. Sterner, Jr., John (Jacquelyn) Sterner. She is also the aunt of Amy Breslin, Daniel Park, Christopher Stanton, John C. Sterner, cousin of Valerie Evert, Kathy Sidler and Brian Sterner.

A visitation for Sandra will be held 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 with a memorial service at 6 p.m., all at the St. Andrew's Methodist Church, 327 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sandra's memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043, the NJ Sharing Network, www.njsharingnetwork.org or book donations to Cinnaminson Middle School Library.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the website below.

Weber Funeral Home

Riverton, N.J.

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -