Sandra Keough
Sandra Keough of Riverside passed away on Aug 23rd, she was 76.

Born in London, Sandra was always kind and helpful to others, loved traveling and entertaining, and most especially loved being a mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Graham; her children, Pauline Carey, Peter Robert (Michelle), and Penny; grandchildren, Brannon Carey, Valerie Ryan, Heather Diedrich, Peter Robert Jr., and Nicole Ashley Ford; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Maddison, Ava, Elijah, Jeri, Jaxon, Emma, Kayson, Athena, and Ashton; and her brother, Robert Batchelor.

A visitation for Sandra will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
