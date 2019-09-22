|
Sandra L. Dickson of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away with her family by her side on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. She was 47.
Sandy was the beloved daughter of David and Nancy Dickson of Delran, N.J.; dear sister of Scott Dickson and sister-in-law to his wife, Stephanie; loving aunt to Lauren and Jake Dickson; cherished niece of Susan Stang; and beloved friend to a vast number of friends and extended family members that will dearly miss her fantastic spirit, humor and courage.
Sandy was born July 24, 1972 and raised in Delran. She graduated from Delran High School in 1990 and Rutgers University in 1994, where she played soccer for the Scarlet Knights. Sandy went on to coach women's soccer at Bloomsburg University and Chestnut Hill College, where she remained Director of Fitness and head women's soccer coach until her death.
A life-long athlete and lover of sports and competition, Sandy turned her passion into a strong desire to make young women into strong competitors both on and off the field. She also had a very deep appreciation for ancestry and had taken up the reins as the family historian on both maternal and paternal sides of the family.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. at Givnish Funeral Home in Cinnaminson, N.J., 1200 Route 130 North.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandy's name may be made to Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center, www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving.
