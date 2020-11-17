1/
Sandra L. Kelley
Sandra L. Kelley (nee Eble) passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 12, 2020, at the age of 58.

She was employed for 21 years at the accounting firm of Lawrence E. Fisher, Mt. Holly as their Bookkeeper Extraordinaire. Sandy had a deep love for family and friends. She enjoyed music, movies, books, TV, day trips, Chick-Fil-A, laughing and being with loved ones. She was kind, thoughtful, loving and generous. She always put others first and the only way to describe her best quality is selfless.

Beloved wife of nearly 16 years to William H. Kelley Jr. Loving daughter of Fred Eble and the late Shirley Eble. Dear nieces that were more like daughters, Kristi Eble and Briana Garza (Jason). Dear sister of Steve Eble and the late Kathy Eble and Fred Eble.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects to the family Saturday morning Nov. 21, 2020, from 9 am to 11 am at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside. Service to follow at 11 am. Covid protocols to be followed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Blvd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
