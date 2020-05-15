|
Sandra L. Merlino, of Laurel Springs, departed this life on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was 55.
She is survived by her husband, David P. Merlino; one daughter, Alexis M. Lourenco (Remy); one brother, Steven L. Kelly (Gail); one sister, Sylvia L. Kendeall (Clifford); other family members and friends.
Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Phila., PA or the NJ Sharing Network, 691 Central Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974. Online condolences may be left for the family at the website below.
Covington Funeral Home
www.covingtonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 15, 2020