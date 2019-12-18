|
|
Sandy M. (Klimek) Amerman of Albrightsville, Pa., formerly of Browns Mills, N.J., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at her home in Albrightsville. She was 55.
She was the wife of the late Michael F. Amerman, who passed away Dec. 10th at home.
She was born in Point Pleasant, N.J. on Jan. 8, 1964, daughter of the late Stanley and Irene (Archacki) Klimek.
Sandy had worked as a secretary for NADA Auto Auction in Bordentown, N.J. for several years before becoming disabled.
Sandy is survived by her brother-in-law, Todd Amerman of Marlton, N.J., nephews, Cory Amerman of Eastampton, N.J. and Cole Amerman of Winter Garden, Fla., and her father-in-law, Frank Amerman of Eastampton.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Paul Klimek, on June 20, 1984.
The family requests that no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 in Sandy and Michael's name. They loved animals and this would be the best way to honor them.
