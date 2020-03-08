|
|
Sandy Polino of Delran departed this life peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Evergreens Health Care Center after a valiant battle with a savage disease. She was 73.
She was born in Bedford, Ohio, the daughter of Guear and Ruby Whitesell and moved to Edgewater Park, where she graduated from Burlington City High School in 1964. She then attended Penn Presbyterian Nursing School in pursuit of a nursing career and finished Burlington County College where she became a registered nurse. She worked as a nurse for more than 30 years at Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly, Mount Holly Family Practice, and for several years prior to her retirement, she was managing nurse of Assisted Living at the Evergreens in Moorestown, N.J. By all accounts, from those who worked with her or came under her care, she was an exceptional caregiver, highly skilled and an empathetic spirit.
She is survived by her husband of more than 47 years, Joe Polino. She was the mother of two children, Tammy Boyle, and Joseph Jr. She also is survived by her grandson, Thomas Boyle; son-in-law, Thomas Boyle; sister, Sue Schuler (Al); and nieces and nephews. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, loving brother, Gary Whitesell, and sister-in-law, Carol Whitesell.
She was a generous, caring, highly intelligent, and empathetic woman with a great sense of humor, with a lifetime of friends. She loved animals, gardening, cooking, dining out with family and friends, and travelling to Naples, Fla., with her husband, Joe. She was available to help friends and anyone who needed her help.
She and her husband also just enjoyed almost doing anything or nothing at all as long as they did it together. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. The memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at the Chapel at Evergreens, 309 Bridgeboro Road, Moorestown, N.J. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Liliburn GA 30047.
Sweeney Funeral Home,
Riverside
sweeneyfamilyroom.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 8, 2020