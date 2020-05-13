|
Sara Ann Stockett born Nov. 18, 1939 in Washington DC descended to heaven on May 7th,2020 in Mullica Hill New Jersey at the age of 80.
Sara married at age of 16. She travelled the world while raising five children as a military wife. A natural teacher she taught catechism, lead Girl Scout troops and instructed in ceramics. Active in the community she co-produced many black history programs in 1970s.
Sara began the next phase of her live in the late 70's as single mother, she obtained her BA in Education for Delaware State University in 1983. She touched lives as a Willingboro school middle school teacher for 21 years. After retirement she was dedicated to her grand and great grand children.
Sara's strong legacy includes her children Ronald Stockett, Beverly Mills, husband Jerry, Kimberly Stockett, Rodney Stockett, wife Christina and Ryan Jayson Stockett, wife Trunita. 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is survived by mother Evelyn Somerville, sisters Elizabeth, Gladys and Deanna and brothers Philip and David and numerous nieces and nephews. She unites in heaven with her daughter Pamela, brother John and father Raymond.
Rest in our love and God's arms.
A celebration of life will be planned for family and friends once it is allowed. Please acknowledge your interest with family members through email, phone or mail so everyone is invited to the ceremony.
Condolences can be mailed to: Jayson Stockett at 18 Beaver Dam Drive, Sicklerville , NJ 08081.
