|
|
Sayuri Brindle, of Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp. age 89 years, passed away Feb. 7, 2020 at home.
She was a resident of Browns Mills since 1978 and had worked for many years as a civilian at Fort Dix and was a member of the Buddhist Temple.
Sayuri was from Kagoshima, Japan. She was a wonderful cook who made special Japanese dishes for her family and friends.
Sayuri was a superb seamstress and loved making clothes for her children. Sayuri visited the Sho Hondo Temple at the base of Mt. Fuji before its destruction. She had a vivacious personality and touched everyone who knew her with her beautiful sunny smile. She was an engaging story teller, loved flowers and had many friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Albert Jr. and son-in-law Kevin York.
She is survived by her husband Albert J. Brindle, daughters Chiemi York and Linda Hill & husband Michael and grandchildren Christopher Wager, Connor York & Aidan York.
There will be viewing for Sayuri 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday evening at The Lankenau Funeral Home 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough.
Relatives and friends of Sayuri's are invited to her funeral services 10 a.m., Friday morning at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough.
Interment will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Deborah Heart & Lung Center, Browns Mills, NJ 08015
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
31 Elizabeth St.,
Pemberton Borough,
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 12, 2020