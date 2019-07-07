|
Schuyler J. MacNair of Cinnaminson passed away July 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 77.
Schuyler was born March 31, 1942, in St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., to Samuel and Catherine MacNair. Growing up, he resided in the New Brunswick area.
After graduating from high school, Sky joined the U.S. Navy where he served for six years. Upon his return home, he met his soulmate, Jan, who was his loving wife for 55 years. He spent the rest of his life creating his greatest love in life - his family.
Sky was a former resident of Willingboro for 21 years. He was a member and past president of the Willingboro Fire Co., and a longtime board member of the Willingboro PAL League where he coached football and softball. He was a women's softball coach for many years and played volleyball with the "Mighty Macs". He then became a resident of Cinnaminson for 31 years. He later joined the Delaware River Yacht club as a member and past Commodore. Sky retired from Economy Decorators Incorporated (EDI) after 42 years where he worked as a project manager.
He is survived by his wife, Janice (McCourt); his children, Cheryl Young, Donna Stickle (Matthew), Randy (Nicole), and Sharon Rivers (Michael); grandchildren, Christopher (Sarah), Tyler, Mitchell (Stephanie), Matthew and Mackenzie Young, Maddalee, Avery Grace and Evan Wesley Stickle, Cody, Brenna, Payton and Zara MacNair, Emily and Samantha Rivers; great- grandchildren, Hailey and Jason Young; and sister, Catherine Blum (Steve).
The most important thing to Schuyler was his family. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren's sporting events and activities. He loved traveling, vacations in Ocean City and sailing on the Delaware River. Sky could always be found surrounded by his grandkids playing Candy Land and losing at Old Maid! He will truly be missed.
A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, with a funeral service at 11 a.m., all at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St. Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
