Scott E. Serveiss of Phoenixville, Pa., passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was 47.
Born in Willingboro, N.J., Scott resided in Tabernacle, N.J., for most of his life before moving to Phoenixville, Pa. He graduated from Shawnee High School in 1990, and received his Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pa.
A lifetime train enthusiast, Scott had a great variety of other interests and hobbies, including bicycling, music, art, all things science fiction, and computers. Scott was also an avid animal lover.
He is survived by his loving parents, Edward and Linda (Bashline) Serveiss, and his loving sister, Suzanne E. Serveiss.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, N.J. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Scott's name to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford
Published in Burlington County Times on July 2, 2019