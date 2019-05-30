|
Shari Lynn Richardson Murao passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Santee, Calif. at the age of 59.
She worked and lived in California for the past 20 years. Shari was born May 18, 1959 in Atlantic City, N.J. She grew up in Pemberton, N.J. and graduated in 1977. Shari was the majorette mascot for Pemberton Township High School from the time she was five until she was in high school, where she became the captain of the majorettes, valedictorian of her class and homecoming queen.
Shari was a member of the American Legion Post 294 in Pemberton, and of East County Car Cruiser of San Diego, Calif. with her husband, where they donated their time and efforts for the military families.
Shari is survived by her husband, Masami "Sam" Murao; her father-in-law, Sam Murao Sr.; best friend, Tom Zeffiro; her son, Kyle Morton, his wife, LeAnn, and grandchildren, Riley and Van; and her daughter, Karine Morton. She was the daughter of Donald F. Richardson (deceased) and Della M. Minney Richardson, and is survived by her siblings, Karen Richardson Wagner and niece, Michaellynn, Katherine Richardson, Donald Richardson Jr. and niece, Sierra, and David Richardson and niece, Jaylin.
Her beautiful smile and laughter, engaging personality and generosity made everyone fall in love with her. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, wife and friend to all.
A Celebration of Life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Calvary Baptist Church, 5 Scrapetown Rd., Pemberton, NJ 08068.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 30, 2019