Sharon J. Wilcox, of High Point, NC passed away Saturday April 25, 2020 at High Point Hospice in High Point, NC. She was 65.
She was born in Mt. Holly, N.J. and lived in Burlington, N.J. and Pennsylvania, before moving to High Point, NC in 2010.
Mrs. Wilcox worked as a cashier for Harris Tetter in High Point, NC for many years.
She is preceded in death by her father Thomas Parent and her stepson Aaron J. Wilcox in 1990.
Surviving is her devoted husband Jesse B. Wilcox, III. Her loving mother, Alice Parent of Burlington, N.J. a Stepson David Wilcox and his wife Amanda of Pennsylvania; a stepdaughter Angela Slater and her husband Adam of Toms River N.J. Three brothers, Tom Parent and his wife Barbara, Harold "Butch" Parent and his wife Cheryl and Glenn Parent and his wife Barbara. Three sisters Sandy and her husband Harry Saltzman, Judy and her husband Charlie Gigus and Betty Parent. Also surviving are five grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be private.
Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lakewood, N.J. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020