Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mathis Funeral Home - Medford
371 Lakehurst Rd
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
(609) 893-4800
For more information about
Sharon Green
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mathis Funeral Home - Medford
371 Lakehurst Rd
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon K. Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon K. Green Obituary
Sharon K. Green passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, N.J. She was 57.

Born in Ipswich, England, Sharon resided in Browns Mills, N.J. since 1992.

She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Harvey E. Green; her son and daughter- in-law, Kyle Green and Stephanie Bielecki; three brothers and two sisters, Paul Harvey, Trevor Harvey, Anthony "Bill" Harvey and his wife, Becky, Amy Harvey and Louise Harvey; two grandchildren, Cortana and Skyler; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may greet the family from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Moore Funeral Home, 371 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills, N.J. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Moore Funeral Home,

Browns Mills

www.moorefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -