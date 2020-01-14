|
Sharon K. Green passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, N.J. She was 57.
Born in Ipswich, England, Sharon resided in Browns Mills, N.J. since 1992.
She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Harvey E. Green; her son and daughter- in-law, Kyle Green and Stephanie Bielecki; three brothers and two sisters, Paul Harvey, Trevor Harvey, Anthony "Bill" Harvey and his wife, Becky, Amy Harvey and Louise Harvey; two grandchildren, Cortana and Skyler; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Moore Funeral Home, 371 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills, N.J. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Moore Funeral Home,
Browns Mills
www.moorefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 14, 2020