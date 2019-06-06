|
|
Sharon M. Roecker, a longtime Palmyra resident, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was 70.
Sharon was an avid reader and an accomplished artist. Her talents carried over into her beautiful gardens and her special holiday cookie recipes, both of which she enjoyed sharing.
Sharon was an avid traveler and strong supporter of and contributor to charitable causes, including domestic and wildlife animal welfare, human rights, and environmental preservation issues.
She is survived by her beloved husband of over 39 years, Millard; a loving daughter, Kristin Mayle (Mike); a cherished grandson, Tyler; two caring step-daughters, Christa Etheridge and Elizabeth Roecker; two beloved siblings, Maureen Dunlap (Everett) and Brian Mulholland (Susan); and several nieces and nephews.
A remembrance of her life will be planned at a later date.
Contributions in her name may be made to the World Wildlife Fund (www.wwf.org).
For condolences and more information, please visit the web site listed below.
Gaskill Brown Funeral Home,
Merchantville
www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 6, 2019