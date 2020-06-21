Sheila A. Hines of Riverton passed away peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was 82.Sheila had resided in Riverton for the past 55 years where she was a member of The Porch Club, Stitchery Club, and Lighthouse Society. She kept very busy with embroidery, seeing lighthouses, cooking, traveling, her cats, and enjoying time with her grandchildren.Sheila was preceded in death by her son, Donald. She is survived by her children, Susan Hodgson (Fran), Sally Nestor (Ken), Joseph Hines (Maureen), Beaner Hines, Barbara Nestor (John), Johanna Bauer (Chris); 15 grandchildren; brother, John Morrissey (Peggy); and life partner, Bob Mackintosh.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. Social distancing guidelines will be in place; please arrive early and be prepared to wait outside.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sheila's name may be made to The Porch Club of Riverton, 213 Howard St., Riverton, NJ 08077.Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's Web site below.Weber Funeral Home,112 Broad St.Riverton