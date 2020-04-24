|
|
Sheila G. Friedman of Ewing, N.J. passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was 83.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a former resident of East Windsor and Monroe Township, N.J.
Mrs. Friedman was a graduate of the New York City Community College of Applied Arts and Sciences in 1956.
She was a legal secretary for over 20 years with the firm of Lowell and Curran before retiring.
Wife of the late Lionel Friedman, she is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law,
Steven Friedman, and Paul and Jen Friedman, a daughter, Stephanie Solarski, and a sister, Maxine Wald. She is also survived by granddaughters, Melissa Matuza and Jessica Solraski, grandsons, Jared, Aaron and Ethan Friedman, great granddaughters, Abby, Hannah and Lily Matuza, Kayla and Sarah Solarski, nephews, David, Carl and Jon Wald, and a niece, Sheryl Wooddell.
Private funeral services and burial will be held Monday at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, N.J.
The family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Greenwood House, 53 Walter St., Ewing, NJ 08638.
To leave condolences for the family, visit the funeral home's web site below.
Orland's Memorial Chapel,
Ewing, N.J.
orlandsmemorialchapel.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 24, 2020