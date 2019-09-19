|
Shereda E. Haines, "Sher," of Wildwood, N.J. passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was 70.
Sher was a former employee of Marsh and McLennan Agency (NIA Group) and Cape Insurance, and former member of Insurance Woman Association.
She is survived by her brother, Alan Eckert (Carolyn), two nieces, Amy and Becky, three nephews, JD, Alec, and Cody, three great nieces, one great nephew and her longtime friend, Margaret O'Shaughnessy (Hart).
Her memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, with a calling time from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, N.J. Interment will be private.
The family requests memorials in her name to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home, North Wildwood, N.J.
ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 19, 2019