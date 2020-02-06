Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Sheri Perrotta Obituary
Sheri Perrotta passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly. She was 58.

Sheri was born June 7, 1961 in Willingboro to William "Bill" and Leonora "Lee" High. A 1979 graduate of Willingboro High School, she married and mothered four children: Daniel, Michael, Jenifer and Ryan, fostering deep profound bonds with each one. 

Sheri was remarkably sincere and embraced each and everyone as they were. She possessed an extraordinary talent for cooking and nourished her family with many memorable old school Italian meals. She also held a passion for the outdoors and an appreciation for nature, instilling these values in her children and grandchildren. 

She is survived by parents, Bill and Lee High; her sister, Karen Reilley; four children, Daniel Perrotta (Marquita), Michael Perrotta, Jenifer Perrotta, and Ryan Wilson; and six grandchildren, Ashley and Matthew Cameron, Marisa and Daniel Perrotta, Jada Perrotta and Magdalen "Maggie" Hadjakis. 

A visitation and a time for sharing memories of Sheri will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 6, 2020
