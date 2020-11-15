Sherry (Horne) Moore of California went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, after a long illness.Sherry was born Nov. 1, 1957 at Mount Holly Hospital, Mount Holly. She lived in New Jersey for most of her life and later moved to California.Sherry is survived by three children, a daughter, Tammie Kensler of Mount Holly, and two sons, both of Riverside, California, Michael Maxwell and Casey Frietas; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her mother, Mary Lou Miller of Juliustown, N.J.; and three uncles, Bill Thomas of Tennessee, Wren Thomas of Florida, and Richard Thomas of Haddon Heights.She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Horne; brother, Kenny Horne; uncle, Garfield Thomas; aunts, Jean and Erma; and cousins, Jennifer and Ricky.Services were held in California.For online tributes, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Perinchief ChapelsMount Holly