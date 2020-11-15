1/1
Sherry Moore
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry (Horne) Moore of California went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, after a long illness.

Sherry was born Nov. 1, 1957 at Mount Holly Hospital, Mount Holly. She lived in New Jersey for most of her life and later moved to California.

Sherry is survived by three children, a daughter, Tammie Kensler of Mount Holly, and two sons, both of Riverside, California, Michael Maxwell and Casey Frietas; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her mother, Mary Lou Miller of Juliustown, N.J.; and three uncles, Bill Thomas of Tennessee, Wren Thomas of Florida, and Richard Thomas of Haddon Heights.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Horne; brother, Kenny Horne; uncle, Garfield Thomas; aunts, Jean and Erma; and cousins, Jennifer and Ricky.

Services were held in California.

For online tributes, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Perinchief Chapels

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perinchief Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved