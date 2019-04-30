|
Shirley A. Blair of Southampton, N.J., passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was 91.
Born in Woodbury, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Hershel H. Luce Sr. and Alice Durham Luce and had resided in Southampton for the past 61 years.
She was a mechanical designer and worked for RCA in Camden, N.J., for 14 years and later worked for Pemberton Fabricators in Westampton for over 20 years.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Vincentown and loved sewing quilts and knitting.
She was the beloved wife of Richard R. Blair of Southampton, N.J., and the loving mother of Donald D. Blair of Maple Shade, N.J., and the late Robert R. Blair. She is also survived by her brother, Melvin Luce of Ridley Park, Pa.; her granddaughters, Stephanie Blair and Jennifer Gardner and her husband Brian; and her five great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Hershel H. Luce Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon Friday, May 3, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, N.J., where a funeral service will be held at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in the Vincentown Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Marlton
www.BradleyStow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 30, 2019