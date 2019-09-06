|
Shirley A. (Buch) Rosenberg of Bechtelsville, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was 87.
Born Aug. 11, 1932 in Lancaster, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Dorothy (Adams) and Arthur Buch. She and her husband, Richard Rosenberg, were married on June 11, 1960 and enjoyed 59 loving years of marriage.
Shirley worked for many years in newspaper advertising with the Bethlehem Globe Times and The Morning Call. She also worked as a teacher's aide for the Willingboro School District in Burlington County, N.J.
Shirley was a 1950 graduate of Allen High School, Allentown, Pa., and attended the Charles Morris Price School of Advertising and Journalism in Philadelphia.
She was an artist who enjoyed painting and drawing and was an avid reader. Shirley loved sweets, but her favorite hobby was caring for the love of her life, Richard.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Richard, are her children, Cathy A. (Sperlbaum) Banks, wife of Douglas Banks, of Rocky Mount, N.C., and Michael R. Rosenberg, widower of Donna (Richardson) Rosenberg, of Florence, N.J. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica, Drew, Chelsea, Michelle and Savanna, and her great grandchildren, Christopher, Meghan, Emma, Andrew, Jacob, Mason and Brody.
Services for Shirley will be private.
