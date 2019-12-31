|
Shirley A. Stahley, age 82, a longtime resident of Browns Mills, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Capital Health in Trenton.
She was born in Moorestown, N.J. to the late Elmer and Elizabeth Bowker on July 3, 1937.
Shirley married the love of her life, Robert, in 1961 and the couple had four children. She went to work in the food service department for New Lisbon Developmental Center for several years.
Shirley served as an active and dedicated member of the Browns Mills United Methodist Church and was a Sunday School Teacher. She loved being involved with her church family and playing bingo.
Shirley also enjoyed going to lunch with her friends, keeping active and being with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; by her adored husband Robert M. Stahley; by her son Charles Stahley; and by her three siblings, Donald, Vincent and Meribeth.
She leaves behind her son, Kenny Stahley and wife Barbara of Browns Mills; two daughters, Barbara Cline of Browns Mills, Karen Brevogel and husband Richard of Cream Ridge; six grandchildren, Ryan Brevogel and fiancé Amanda, Stacey Turesson and husband Tommy, Kenny Stahley and wife Amy, Barbara Stahley, Allison Stahley and Shelby Stahley; and two great-grandchildren, Axel and Scarlett.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tilghman Funeral Home, located at 52 Main Street, New Egypt, NJ 08533.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at the Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Shirley's memory to the Doxie Rescue of Bucks Co. & NJ, 181 Gilbert Drive, Morrisville, PA 19067.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 31, 2019