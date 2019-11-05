|
Shirley A. Worthington of the Homestead section of Columbus, was called Home on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from the Samaritan Hospice Unit of Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly, N.J. She was 81.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary (McElven) and George Worthington, her brother, Jerry McElven, and her nieces, Linda and Diana.
She is survived by her nephew, Geoffrey McElven and his wife, Pat, and her niece, Carla McElven. She is also survived by many cousins and her dog, Muffy.
Shirley was a graduate of Florence High School and attended Susquehanna University. She spent her career at Walson Army Hospital as a Management Analyst with Civil Service.
She took care of her mother, who was bedfast at home for 19 years.
Music and gardening were her hobbies. She was the accompanist for the Burnt Cork Organization for many years as well as the Homestead Follies. She served as organist/choir director for Bustleton Presbyterian Church, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Burlington, among others. She and her cousin, Boots White, enjoyed many hours playing organ/piano for church services and parties.
A calling hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 910 Marne Hwy., Hainesport, N.J., with a service to follow at 11 a.m.
Next time you plant a flower or shrub, think of Shirley. In lieu of flowers, if you'd like to make a donation in memory of her and in gratitude for excellent care, send it to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Marlton, NJ 08054, or One Love Animal Rescue Group, Inc., P.O. Box 931, Bellmawr, NJ 08099.
