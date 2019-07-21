|
|
Shirley C. Coppola of West Lafayette, Ind., passed away in the early morning of July 15, 2019. She was 77.
Born Shirley Faye Conner on Nov. 1, 1941, in Smithville, Burlington County, N.J., to William and Viola (South) Conner, she grew up one of seven children, and adored each of her siblings. She was a 1962 graduate of Lenape High School, and married her loving husband, the late Carmine Coppola Jr. on Nov. 20, 1965. Together, they raised two terrific children, a son and a daughter, in Tabernacle, N.J., where they resided most of their lives, prior to moving to North Port, Fla., and finally West Lafayette, Ind.
Shirley was such a bright light in the lives of all who knew her, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who called her Mee-mom/ Meems. She was a constant presence in their lives, and loved and cared for each of them dearly.
Truly one of a kind, Shirley always went above and beyond for all of her loved ones. She will forever be remembered for her kind, caring and loving heart, her selfless nature, wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh, and of course her cooking/baking skills. No one could ever make deviled eggs or chocolate chip cookies like Shirley could.
She is survived and greatly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lisa Coppola; her grandchildren, Sarah Balmos (Andrew), Adam Coppola, and Daniel Coppola; great-grandchildren, Henry, Lydia, Juliana, Salvatore and Addison; her brothers, Arthur Conner, Harold Conner (Grace), Kenneth Conner (Judith), and Lester "George" Conner (Barbara); her sister, Ruth Pickard (Carlisle); and sister-in-law, Jane Conner; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Shirley is now reunited in heaven with her husband, Carmine; her daughter, Beth; her parents, William and Viola; as well as her brother, William Conner.
Family and friends may attend Shirley's viewing from 12 to 2 p.m. July 26, at Lechner Funeral Home in Medford, N.J. Funeral services will also be held that day, directly after viewing. Burial will follow in Junior Mechanics Cemetery in Tabernacle, N.J., after which loved ones are encouraged to gather for a roast beef dinner reception at Juliustown United Methodist Church on Main Street in Juliustown, N.J. Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to a .
Lechner Funeral Home,
Medford
Published in Burlington County Times on July 21, 2019