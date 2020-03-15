|
|
Shirley E. Mara (Anderson) of Browns Mills passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with Cancer. She was 76 years old.
Shirley was born in Staten Island, New York, and moved to Browns Mills in 1969 with her husband and children.
Shirley was retired from the New Lisbon Developmental Center after dedicating 26 years in Direct Care.
Daughter of the late James and Elsie Anderson of Staten Island, New York. Wife of the late James Mara Sr. and beloved mother of the late James Mara Jr. (Janet) of Browns Mills and John of Browns Mills, Deborah Dennis of Browns Mills and Lisa Ross (Brian) of Browns Mills, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, sisters; Peggy, Elsie, Pammy, brothers; Billy and Charlie. Predeceased by her brothers; Jimmy, Michael and Bruce, sisters; Elona, Charlene and Janice. Shirley will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
Shirley was loved by all who knew her, but most important to her was her family. She was very proud of all of her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Shirley was kind and generous, she enjoyed reading and crocheting.
Relatives and friends of Shirley's family are invited to her viewing and visitation 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Wednesday afternoon March 18,2020 at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough where her funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
31 Elizabeth St.
Pemberton Borough
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 15, 2020