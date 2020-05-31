Shirley E. (Wakeman) Weller of Marlton, N.J. passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 98.She was the beloved wife of the late William Weller, the loving mother of Lee (Mary Lou), Craig (Cindi), Gary (Sue) and Curt (Christine) Weller, caring grandmother of eight and great grandmother of eight.Funeral services for Shirley will be held privately. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wiley Home Auxiliary, 99 E. Main St., Marlton, NJ 08053.Bradley Funeral Home,Marlton