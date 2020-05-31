Shirley E. Weller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley E. (Wakeman) Weller of Marlton, N.J. passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 98.

She was the beloved wife of the late William Weller, the loving mother of Lee (Mary Lou), Craig (Cindi), Gary (Sue) and Curt (Christine) Weller, caring grandmother of eight and great grandmother of eight.

Funeral services for Shirley will be held privately. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wiley Home Auxiliary, 99 E. Main St., Marlton, NJ 08053.

Bradley Funeral Home,

Marlton

www.bradleyfhmarlton.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved