1/1
Shirley Gilbert Zacchei
It is with deep regret we must report the passing of Shirley Gilbert Zacchei of Delran, N.J. at Virtua Mount Holly Hospital on Sunday, July 19, 2019. Shirley was 87 years old, and was with her family at the end.

Known affectionately as Mom-Mom and Aunt Shirley, she was a great lady who lived a great life. Shirley was born in Riverside, N.J. and graduated from Riverside High School.

She met the love of her life, Nicholas Zacchei, at the Rat Races Dances in Riverside. Nick was attracted to her fiery red hair and spirit. They wed and continued their splendid dance for 65 years until Nick's passing on May 24, 2019.

In her early years Shirley worked as a dental assistant at Fort Dix, N.J. Later she served as the President of the Riverside PTA, President of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, volunteered with the Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital and as a Girl Scout Leader. She was a member of the Elks, Moose Lodge, and Riverside Turners Society.

Shirley was a wonderful homemaker, cook, and baker who entertained and hosted many happy family parties.

In the end she suffered from dementia, but never lost sweet memories of family and friends.

Shirley is survived by four daughters, Debra (Richard), Marcia (Joseph), Lisa (Joseph), and Brenda (David). She leaves seven grandchildren, Gretchen, Nicole, Joseph, Regina, Monica, Kelley and David, and six great grandchildren, David, Georgia, Ellis, Charles, Eva Sophia, and Daniel.

May she Rest In Peace with Nick and in the loving arms of our Lord.

Funeral services will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Sweeney Funeral Home, 337 Bridgeboro St., Riverside, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Jesus, the Good Shepherd Parish (St. Joseph's, Beverly site). Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery.

Sweeney Funeral Home,

Riverside

www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Sweeney Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Jesus, the Good Shepherd Parish (St. Joseph's, Beverly site).
July 22, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
a loved one
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Deborah Troiani
