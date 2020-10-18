1/
Shirley Horner Stevenson
1936 - 2020
Shirley Horner Stevenson of Edgewater Park passed away October 15, 2020.

She was born June 2, 1936 to George and Helen Horner and was raised in Bordentown. Shirley graduated from William MacFarland High School and the School of Science and Arts in Philadelphia, PA. She was an X-ray technician for the Mt. Holly Hospital and also worked with her husband Calvin in his business. Shirley was a member of Beverly Methodist Church, Mt. Holly chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a mother advisor of the Rainbow Girls.

In spite of numerous medical ailments, Shirley always stayed positive. She will be greatly missed by all.

Preceded in death by her parents; George Horner and Helen Horner Griner and daughter; Sherry Bolton. Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Calvin Stevenson and her son Jeffrey Stevenson. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Stephanie Jernigan and Shawn (Barbie) Bolton, as well as her great grandchildren; Liam, Dean (DJ), Ethan, Abby, Wyatt, and brother-in-law; Maurice Stevenson.

A Memorial service will be held for Shirley on Tuesday, October 20th, at 11 a.m. at the Peppler Funeral Home, 122 Crosswicks St. Bordentown, NJ.

Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Peppler Funeral Home,

Bordentown

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
OCT
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Peppler Funeral Home - Bordentown
