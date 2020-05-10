|
Shirley Reid of Westampton died Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was 93.
Born in Mile End, Gloucestershire, England, Shirley was a longtime resident of Westampton. She was a member of the "English Girls Club," the Deborah Circle, and a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Mount Holly. She also was a volunteer at Memorial Hospital for many years. Shirley was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
Shirley is survived by her three sons, Thomas (Nancy) of Eastampton, John (Cher) of Georgia, and Bill (Debbi) of Woolwich, N.J.; three grandsons, Jonathan, Geoffrey, and Sean (Brittney); and a great grandchild due in the fall. She also is survived by her niece, Pat (Fred) of Jacksonville, Fla., and nephew, Chuck (Cindy) of Albuquerque, N.M.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions in her name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Garden Street, Mount Holly or to a .
