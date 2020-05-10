Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Reid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Reid Obituary
Shirley Reid of Westampton died Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was 93.

Born in Mile End, Gloucestershire, England, Shirley was a longtime resident of Westampton. She was a member of the "English Girls Club," the Deborah Circle, and a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Mount Holly. She also was a volunteer at Memorial Hospital for many years. Shirley was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.

Shirley is survived by her three sons, Thomas (Nancy) of Eastampton, John (Cher) of Georgia, and Bill (Debbi) of Woolwich, N.J.; three grandsons, Jonathan, Geoffrey, and Sean (Brittney); and a great grandchild due in the fall. She also is survived by her niece, Pat (Fred) of Jacksonville, Fla., and nephew, Chuck (Cindy) of Albuquerque, N.M.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Contributions in her name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Garden Street, Mount Holly or to a .

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now