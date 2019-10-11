|
|
Sibyl Negron (Biby), age 63 years, of Pemberton Twp., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Penn Presbyterian Hospital, Philadelphia.
She was a former Teacher's Assistant in Sterling, Virginia. She was a lifelong resident of Pemberton Twp., and loved crafts, gardening and cooking.
Beloved daughter of Elena Fantauzzi; dear mother of Eliana A. Maximo and husband, Erick, and Manuel E. Negron and wife, Natalie M. Andrews; dear sister of Gloria Bell and husband, Mike, and Ita Nieves and husband, Teddy; and devoted grandmother of Alexandra, Isiana, Angely, Zoie and Anabella.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
31 Elizabeth St.,
Pemberton Borough
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 11, 2019