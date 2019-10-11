Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankenau Funeral Home - Pemberton
31 Elizabeth Street
Pemberton, NJ 08068
609-894-2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Sibyl Negron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sibyl Negron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sibyl Negron Obituary
Sibyl Negron (Biby), age 63 years, of Pemberton Twp., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Penn Presbyterian Hospital, Philadelphia.

She was a former Teacher's Assistant in Sterling, Virginia. She was a lifelong resident of Pemberton Twp., and loved crafts, gardening and cooking.

Beloved daughter of Elena Fantauzzi; dear mother of Eliana A. Maximo and husband, Erick, and Manuel E. Negron and wife, Natalie M. Andrews; dear sister of Gloria Bell and husband, Mike, and Ita Nieves and husband, Teddy; and devoted grandmother of Alexandra, Isiana, Angely, Zoie and Anabella.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

31 Elizabeth St.,

Pemberton Borough

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sibyl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now