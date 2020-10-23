Sidney T. Walden of Cherry Hill, N.J., formerly of Willingboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.A public walkthrough viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016, where a Life Celebration Service for family will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J. Masks must be worn. His service will be live streamed starting at 10 a.m. on the funeral home's web site listed below.T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington