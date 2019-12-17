|
Simonne B. Gadbois of Roebling passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 99.
Born and raised in South Hadley, Mass., she lived in Burlington Township before moving to Florence Township over 60 years ago. Simonne was a member of the Holy Assumption Church, was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, and was formerly active in the John A. Roebling Senior Citizens Club. Over the years, Mrs. Gadbois volunteered at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly.
In her free time, she loved sewing and making clothing for family and friends, gardening and canning tomatoes.
Preceded in death by her husband, Lester J. Gadbois, she is survived by her five children, Suzanne Iannone (Michael), Christine Pukenas (Anthony), L. Joseph Gadbois Jr. (LuAnn), Lisa Pusillo (Wayne), and Nicole Gadbois (Art Tollefson), and nine grandchildren, Jeff Iannone (Lynn), Jamie Iannone (Elsbeth), Joe Gadbois (Debra), Dr. Bryan Pukenas (Dr. Erin Pukenas), Shannon Hone, Dr. Marc Pukenas (Sandy), Taylor Wieszczek, Ashley Hydrick (Clint), and Danielle Pusillo. She also leaves behind 13 great grandchildren, Zach, Lexi, Megan, Sam, Nicholas, Ava, Mia, Jake, Elizabeth, Sophia, Adriana, Ethan and Rosie, as well as extended family and dear friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Simonne's caregivers, including her current one, Marina, for all the devotion and affection they provided throughout the years.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 West Front St., Florence. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Holy Assumption Church, 1290 Hornberger Ave., Roebling. Interment will follow in Holy Assumption Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Simonne's name may be sent to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
