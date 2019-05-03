Home

Lankenau Funeral Home - Browns Mills
370 Lakehurst Road
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
609-893-2255
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
22 A Trenton Road
Browns Mills, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
22 A Trenton Road
Browns Mills, NJ
View Map
Sonja Jones Obituary
Sonja Jones passed away in Denver, Colorado on March 31, 2019.

She was born in Germany and was a lifelong resident of Browns Mills.

She enjoyed her home, family and living in New Jersey. She was a business woman and treasured the people of Browns Mills and the local community. Sonja was an active woman until the end of her life. Sonja had many accomplishments and lived a full life.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Jones, her son Robert H. Jones and is survived by her daughter Sonja Roybal and son in law Robert Roybal, granddaughter Elizabeth Roybal and grandson Robert Jones and his wife Sara.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM Friday morning, May 17, 2019 at St. Ann's Church, 22 A Trenton Road, Browns Mills. The family will receive their friends 9:30 to 10:00 AM Friday morning May 17, 2019 at the church.

Interment will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 750 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.

Due to Cemetery restrictions please no flowers.

Mass cards would be appreciated.The Lankenau Funeral Home,

370 Lakehurst Road,

Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp.

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2019
