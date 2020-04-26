|
|
Sophie Dorothy Maduzia (Jorska) passed away on March 29th at Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill N.J. She was 87.
She was born on July 20th, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pa. At age of 18, she married Frank A. Maduzia Sr. on July 23rd 1950. She was a self-employed hairdresser for many years
Her hobbies were sewing, embroidering, cooking (especially for St. Casimer's Church) and baking. She always enjoyed the visits from her VA friends LA & Joanie to share many memories of Frank Sr.
She is survived by her Son Frank A. Maduzia Jr., daughter-in-law Dorene (Plampin) Maduzia, sister Leona and brother-in-law William P. Cronin, brother-in-law Edward Maduzia, grandchildren; Anne, Frankie & Joe Maduzia and fiancé Shawnee, Stephanie Eifert and husband Jared, Natalie Bernards and husband Michael and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank A. Maduzia Sr. and daughter Debbie Lee.
Her family would Like to give a big Thank You to all her Care Givers, Marisha Pienkowski, Bethaney Hanna, Magda Bleiszczak, Elizabeth Phillips & Vera just to name a few.
Service and a Celebration of Sophie's Life will be at a later date to be determined.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the website below.
Weber Funeral Home
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2020