Speros "Pete" Skarlatos
Our father, Speros "Pete" Nicholas Skarlatos, joined his wife, Aphrodite "Betty" Skarlatos, along with their Stacia, his mother and father, Joan and Nicholas, brothers, Andy, George and Paul, and his sisters, Mary and Rosie, in heaven on Saturday morning, Oct. 24, 2020.

He is survived by his three daughters, Stephanie, Stavra (Glenn), and Sophie (Kenny); his son, Nicky (Barb); his grandchildren, Anjelica, Ashley, Alex, and Talia; and great grandchildren, Liam and Nora, Bobby and Leo.

A wonderful father, he cared deeply for his family, which he kept close to him and lived his life among theirs everyday. He was strong, helpful, caring and proud.

He was brought up in a family business as his father had a candy ice cream store in Rochester, N.Y., where he was born and lived during his childhood. He joined the Armed Forces in 1949, where he was stationed in St. Louis and met and married our mother.

He worked as a graphic artist for RCA, which brought him and his family to Willingboro, N.J. in the 1960s. It was there that he raised his family and started the family business. Stacy's Card and Gift was named after our sister, Stacia, whom we lost to Leukemia in 1971. The family business grew to three more Hallmark card and gift shops in Philadelphia, which were run by our family.

Even after retirement, our father never stopped working, since he loved to help his daughters in their luncheonettes until about a year ago. He was a painter and was artistic in many ways. He loved helping others, taking long drives, especially to Rochester to visit his home town. He loved his "Caddy," taking walks, riding his bike, playing cards, eating (especially Greek food), but most of all, he loved his family.

Our father has given us so much, and we are proud to be his family. We will miss you so much, Daddy. Rest in Peace.

Funeral services private but will be available via Live Stream beginning at 12 p.m. Thursday Oct. 29, at youtu.be/XFEvQYdUtl0

Memorial donations may be made to Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.

Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.

Murray-Paradee Funeral Home,

Cherry Hill, N.J.

murrayparadeefh.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
