Stanley E. Barton of Cherry Hill, N.J. passed away on April 15, 2020. He was 91.
Born in Sicklerville, N.J., he was a longtime resident of Leisuretown in Southampton, N.J. and the son of the late John Stanley & May Barton and the husband of the late Shirley Ruth Barton.
A retired Workers Comp. Claims Supervisor for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Haddonfield and Cherry Hill, N.J., he retired in 1986 after 33 years with the company. He was a graduate of Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J. and was a member of the Oak Grove Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, an Usher and Treasurer of the Board.
He was an avid sailor and had received multiple awards from the American Red Cross for his blood donations. Stanley is the Beloved Husband of Dorothy J. (James) Barton of Cherry Hill, N.J. and the Loving Father of Joanne B. Fischer of The Villages, Fla. and Patrice M. Shanker of Cherry Hill, N.J.
He is also survived by his four Grandchildren Kevin Fischer (Kelly), Brian Fischer (Maria), Matthew Shanker and Brent Shanker, his Great Grandchildren Ethan and Emily Fischer, his Step-daughters Holly Mansfield of Calif. and Eileen Kamulda (John) of Pennsauken, N.J., three Step Grand-Children Ashley Mansfield, John Kamulda and Richard Kamulda and several Great Step-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to view his Funeral Services via the internet at the following link: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/27763.
Interment will follow in the Laurel Memorial Park in Pomona, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Animal Welfare Society, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Please visit the website below for condolences.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home
www.BradleyStow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 19, 2020