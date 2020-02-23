|
Stanley J. Zalewski of Browns Mills passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at home with his daughter Cheryl by his side. He was 88.
Born in March of 1931 in Philadelphia, Stanley was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Zalewski. He was retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years of service. He served during the Korea and Vietnam wars. During his time in the service he received two Bronze Stars and the Vietnam Medal of Honor. He also received many commendations, medals and badges during his service.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Cheryl A. Zalewski (John Ryan) of Browns Mills, four grandchildren, Jack R. Dillabough II (Sarah) of Browns Mills, Catlyn Dillabough of Bensalem, Pa., Melissa Ryan of Browns Mills, and Michael Jackson (Chloe) of Cumming Ga., two great-granddaughters, Lily and Isabelle Dillabough of Browns Mills, and by his loving in-laws, nieces, nephews.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Grace (Hurlock) Zalewski, and daughter, Kathleen (Zalewski) Jackson.
Stanley had a true love for family. He could always be found behind a camcorder or camera to make sure to capture every moment. He loved doing anything with his family. He loved sports, especially baseball and football, where his favorite teams were the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. He was so happy that he got to see his beloved team Eagles finally get that Super Bowl Championship. He spent his free time watching various sports, movies and doing his word search puzzles.
Stanley was always there to help anyone who needed it. His smile would brighten anyone's day. Above all, Stanley was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather, and friend and WE will miss him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Moore Funeral Home, 371 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills. Interment will be held in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd., Wrightstown, NJ 08562.
Donations in Stanley's name may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Moore Funeral Home,
Browns Mills
www.moorefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 23, 2020