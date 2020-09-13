Stanley Karp, M.D. of Cinnaminson, N.J. passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
He was the husband of Joan Karp, the father of Laura Bovitz (Paul), Andrea Varone (Rob) and David Karp (Marsha Messina), grandfather of D.J. Karp, Benjamin Varone, Alyssa Bovitz, Adam Varone and Drew Karp, and brother of the late Rita Ebner.
Graveside services will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Crescent Memorial Park (Sec. Temple Sinai), Pennsauken, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
