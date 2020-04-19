Home

Stefan Mako

Stefan Mako Obituary
Stefan Mako of Southampton (formerly of Roebling) passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Sunday April 12,2020 at Marcella Center, Burlington. He was 83.

Born in Porumbesti County of Satu Mare Romania where he became a mining Engineer. In 1973 he immigrated with his wife Magdalena and son Steve to Roebling. Steve became a machinist and worked for IMO DeLaVal in Florence, Ingersoll Rand in Princeton and retired in 2006 as a shop foreman at Marshall Industrial Technologies in Trenton.

He was very passionate about keeping his home in immaculate shape and growing vegetables in his large garden. Steve loved cookouts in his back yard where he made his own bacon and Hungarian Kolbasz following his father's secret recipe.

Preceded in death by his parents John and Maria Mako; a brother Bela, and a sister Ica, he is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Magdalena (Molnar) Mako and his son Steve (Sherry ) Beffert Mako, granddaughters, Valerie Suzanne (Matthew) Belcher and Jaclyn Elizabeth Mako and his greatgranddaughters Tessa Reagan and Riley Paige Belcher.

Steve also leaves behind a brother John (Joan ) Mako and sisters, Juliana (Sam) Balog, Elizabeth (Valentin) Pipa and Maria Kish as well as extended family and dear friends.

Due to the Covid Crisis, a celebration of his life will be celebrated at a later date.

To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.

Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St. Florence N.J.

www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
