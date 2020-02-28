|
|
Stella B. Larcome of Homestead at Mansfield passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Mrs. Larcome was born in the city of Port De Grave in the Province of Newfoundland, Canada and was the daughter of the late Cyril and Ada Curti French.
Stella resided in Hamilton Township for more than 50 years before moving to Homestead at Mansfield 16 years ago.
She retired from Notre Dame High School in Lawrence Township, N.J., where she worked in food service with many years of dedicated service.
Mrs. Larcome took pleasure in reading and knitting. Stella took great pride in her home and raised a beautiful family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Larcome Sr., son, Thomas L. Larcome Jr., and her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara Larcome Morrow and Richard Morrow, her daughter-in-law, Lois Larcome, grandchildren and their spouses, Chris and Casey Larcome, Andrea and Erik Lusas, and Courtney and Dan McGonnigle, her great grandchildren, Olivia, Elsie, Paige, Daniel and Tommy, brother, Walter French, and several nieces and nephews.
Stella's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Masonic Village of Burlington and the Acacia Hospice staff for their support and care during her stay.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Ave., Roebling, with her brother, Colonel Walter French, officiating. Friends may call from 12 p.m. until the time of service Sunday, at the funeral home. Final disposition will be held privately in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Hanover Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Salvation Army. Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, Roebling
koschekandporterfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 28, 2020