Stella (Kosior) Oppermann, born in Philadelphia, Pa., and residing in Lumberton, N.J., formerly of North Wales, Pa., and Medford Lakes, N.J., passed away June 9, 2019. She was 95.
Stella had many jobs during her lifetime including what was known at the time as a 'Rosie The Riveter" for the Budd Company in Philadelphia during World War II. She worked in many retail sales positions over the years consistently receiving commendations and awards for her productivity and customer service.
Her higher calling, however, was as a spiritual advisor to those in need. Her kindness and prayerfulness helped countless individuals, both young and old, with illness as well as other serious challenges in their lives. She loved her family and was happiest when her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren visited her.
Preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Agnes Kosior; her husband, John; her sisters, Francis Stoler and Katherine Kosior; her son, Ronald; her daughters-in-law, Sharon and Carol; and granddaughter, Tracey Marie, she is survived by her sons, John and Anthony (Linda); her grandchildren, Ronnie (Dana), Amanda Santiago (Jason), Ginger, John and Anthony (Katie); her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Haley, Angelica, Julianna, Michael, Amelea, John, Eleanor, Harper and Jordan; and many extended family and friends.
Memorial and cremation are private.
Contributions may be made in Stella's name to the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Shop, Medford, N.J.
