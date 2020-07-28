Stephanie Anne Horton of Willingboro passed away tragically on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the age of 44.Indiana Jones in her own mind, she loved history and at one time wanted to become an Archeologist. "X never, ever marks the spot," except for when Stephanie was organizing things, and you knew it was going to be on point and taken care of. She had the ability to take charge of things and put all others before her.Stephanie was devoted to her family, friends and her faith, and will be remembered fondly for being herself. She enjoyed taking time to relax and read any book and work on her green thumb.Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frances and Gene Horton.She leaves to cherish her memory: her loving parents, David and Mary-Virginia (Saaybe) Horton; her siblings, Amanda and Patrick; her partner, Mike Cryan and Alex and Ashley, and her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.The family invites friends to her viewing and funeral. Viewings will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 11 South Sunset Rd., Willingboro, NJ 08046, with burial to follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. Face coverings will be required for all the funeral events.Donations may be made to the GoFundMe page "In Loving Memory of Stephanie Horton" and Mass Cards in her memory would be appreciated by her family.Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family from the funeral home's web site below.Page Funeral Home,Burlington#lifecelebrationbypage