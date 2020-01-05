Home

Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:30 AM - 8:00 AM
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
8:00 AM
Stephanie H. Rosenthal-Orman Obituary
Stephanie Rosenthal- Orman of Pennsauken, N.J. passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Paul P. and H. Silvia Rosenthal, mother of Jessica McNally (Brien), sister of Michael Rosenthal, and grandmother of Eveleen McNally.

Relatives and friends are invited beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, to Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc., 2001 Berlin Rd., Cherry Hill, N.J., where funeral services will begin promptly at 8 a.m. Interment will be in Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, N.J.

Contributions in her name can be made to the Deborah Hospital Foundation, www.deborahfoundation.org/donate.

Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.,

Cherry Hill

www.plattmemorial.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 5, 2020
